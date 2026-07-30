Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Granite Ridge Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The firm had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. On average, analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.21. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Granite Ridge Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -176.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GRNT. Northland Securities began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Granite Ridge Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRNT

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Ronald Kyle Kettler bought 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,276 shares in the company, valued at $656,722.08. This represents a 4.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 18,180 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $94,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,350,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,034,609.73. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 148,780 shares of company stock valued at $798,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company's stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

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