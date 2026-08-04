Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 1,266,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,410. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 132,692 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 477,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,002,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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