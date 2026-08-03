Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Buys 42 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld bought 42 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 354 per share, with a total value of £148.68.

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £150.30.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Toby Courtauld sold 29,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £91,964.32.

On Friday, May 29th, Toby Courtauld acquired 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

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Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.1%

LON GPE traded up GBX 3.76 on Monday, hitting GBX 352.76. 595,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 270 and a twelve month high of GBX 377. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.73.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 EPS for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a net margin of 131.04% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of GBX 5,460 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 377 to GBX 360 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 334 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 388.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPE

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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