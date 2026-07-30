Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Up 0% - Time to Buy?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 356.20 and last traded at GBX 348.09. 428,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,624,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 334 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 377 to GBX 360 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 388.22.

View Our Latest Report on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 131.04%.The firm had revenue of GBX 5,460 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 29,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £91,964.32. Also, insider Dan Nicholson sold 16,037 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £50,356.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $60,012. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Further Reading

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