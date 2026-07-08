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Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Great Southern Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Great Southern Bancorp is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15, with analysts forecasting $1.39 per share on $54.8 million in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter beat expectations, posting $1.58 EPS versus the $1.27 estimate and revenue of $55.36 million, while analysts currently expect about $6 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • GSBC also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, and recent insider selling plus mixed analyst views have kept the stock’s overall rating at Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $54.8060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.33%.The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Great Southern Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $164,583.65. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,843.65. This represents a 66.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $168,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,986.10. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $938,407. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSBC

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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