Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$80.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotia increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$84.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$88.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.1%

TSE GWO traded down C$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$90.91. The company had a trading volume of 725,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$86.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$51.60 and a 1-year high of C$93.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$3,448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,784 shares in the company, valued at C$757,180.80. This trade represents a 81.99% decrease in their position. Also, insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.55, for a total value of C$1,791,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,328. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 119,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,888 in the last three months. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Great-West Lifeco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great-West Lifeco wasn't on the list.

While Great-West Lifeco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here