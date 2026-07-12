Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.1250.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Green Dot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 170,441 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,021. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $756.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.The firm had revenue of $652.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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