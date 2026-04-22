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Green Energy Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven Green Energy stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, notably listing NWTN (two NASDAQ tickers) and Nuvve (NVVE).
  • NWTN is a smart passenger-vehicle and electric-vehicle developer offering passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions across the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve provides a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) Grid Integrated Vehicle platform that enables EV batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local grid and provide grid services for fleets and owners.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NWTN.

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve producing, enabling, or supporting low‑carbon and renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, energy storage, and related equipment or services. For investors, they offer exposure to the transition away from fossil fuels and are typically evaluated on both conventional financial metrics and factors like technology adoption, regulatory incentives, and environmental policy risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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