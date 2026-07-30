Green Plains (GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5410 per share and revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.43. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Green Plains's quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Plains

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 62.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 559,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 229,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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