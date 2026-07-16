Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 5.9% - Still a Buy?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.9270. 79,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 461,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.69 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Greenbrier Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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