Go Pro
→ Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 5.9% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Greenbrier Companies logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greenbrier Companies shares rose 5.9% on Thursday, briefly trading as high as $50.82, though volume was well below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: recent actions included downgrades from Weiss Ratings, Susquehanna, and Wall Street Zen, leaving the stock with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a $45 average price target.
  • Latest earnings topped EPS estimates but revenue missed, with quarterly EPS of $0.60 versus $0.57 expected, while revenue fell 31.6% year over year to $576.5 million. The company also declared a $0.34 quarterly dividend, implying a 2.6% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.9270. 79,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 461,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.69 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Greenbrier Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Greenbrier Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Greenbrier Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenbrier Companies wasn't on the list.

While Greenbrier Companies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The only metrics you should watch as a day trader.
The only metrics you should watch as a day trader.
From The TradingPub (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines