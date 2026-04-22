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Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Greene County Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly results: Greene County Bancorp reported EPS of $0.62, with a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%, and the shares trade at a P/E of 10.55.
  • Share price and volume: The stock fell about 2.1% to $22.59 on Wednesday with 1,061 shares changing hands (vs. a 12,061 average), a 52‑week range of $20.72–$26.04, and a market cap near $384.6M.
  • Insider buying: Company insiders — including a director and the CFO — bought shares last quarter (11,580 shares worth ~$255,609), and insiders now own 59.20% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Greene County Bancorp.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Christopher Cannucciari bought 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,534.90. The trade was a 42.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Barzee bought 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $28,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,926. The trade was a 39.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $255,609 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company's stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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