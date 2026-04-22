Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.

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Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Christopher Cannucciari bought 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,534.90. The trade was a 42.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Barzee bought 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $28,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,926. The trade was a 39.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $255,609 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company's stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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