Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 33,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session's volume of 23,609 shares.The stock last traded at $34.16 and had previously closed at $33.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greene County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCBC

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.14%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,864,341.20. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company's stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Further Reading

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