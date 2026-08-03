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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Greystone Housing Impact Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Greystone Housing Impact Investors is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Monday, August 10. Analysts project earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.49 million, with a conference call scheduled for August 11.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, reporting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.22 consensus and revenue of $21.79 million versus estimates of $22.48 million.
  • GHI shares recently traded at $5.82, while the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, representing a 9.6% annualized yield. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.0%

GHI stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.67. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors's payout ratio is -116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHI

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors NYSE: GHI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country's first social‐impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first‐mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed‐income developments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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