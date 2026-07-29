Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 10.5% - Still a Buy?

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.7830. 2,361,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,840,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $570.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Grid Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $46,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 60.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company's stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Further Reading

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