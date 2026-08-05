Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

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Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 785,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.88 and a beta of 1.44. Griffon has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.69.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.17. Griffon had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 298.42%. The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Griffon's revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Griffon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. Griffon reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.51, above the $1.34 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $481.4 million versus expectations of approximately $457.7 million. Revenue increased 7% year over year, supported by favorable price and mix as well as modest volume growth. Griffon Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Griffon reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.51, above the $1.34 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $481.4 million versus expectations of approximately $457.7 million. Revenue increased 7% year over year, supported by favorable price and mix as well as modest volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow metrics remained solid. Income from continuing operations totaled $66.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $124.8 million. Management cited a 6% benefit from pricing and product mix, with residential demand contributing to volume growth. Griffon Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Income from continuing operations totaled $66.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $124.8 million. Management cited a 6% benefit from pricing and product mix, with residential demand contributing to volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Debt reduction and share repurchases support shareholder value. Griffon reduced debt by roughly $137 million during the quarter, bringing net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage to 2.2x. It also repurchased 626,000 shares for $53.2 million, which could enhance per-share results. Griffon Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Griffon reduced debt by roughly $137 million during the quarter, bringing net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage to 2.2x. It also repurchased 626,000 shares for $53.2 million, which could enhance per-share results. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was maintained. Griffon expects fiscal 2026 continuing-operations revenue of approximately $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, broadly in line with analyst expectations. The absence of a guidance cut likely reinforced investor confidence. Griffon Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Griffon expects fiscal 2026 continuing-operations revenue of approximately $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, broadly in line with analyst expectations. The absence of a guidance cut likely reinforced investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Griffon’s sale of AMES Australasia is reshaping its capital structure and may improve focus on continuing operations, although it also reduces the company’s operating footprint. Griffon Reshapes Capital Structure After AMES Australasia Sale

Griffon’s sale of AMES Australasia is reshaping its capital structure and may improve focus on continuing operations, although it also reduces the company’s operating footprint. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal. Reported insider activity over the past six months shows substantially more selling than buying, including sales by the CEO, COO and CFO. This may temper enthusiasm after the sharp move higher.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation NYSE: GFF is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon's portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon's Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

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