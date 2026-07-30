Grindr (GRND) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Grindr to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $132.4950 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. Grindr had a return on equity of 123.31% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grindr Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of GRND stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.30. Grindr has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 12,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $208,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 713,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,612,898.44. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,771 shares of company stock valued at $531,075. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grindr from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grindr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grindr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRND

About Grindr

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

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