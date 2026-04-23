Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $5.8171 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.36 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Group 1 Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $292.44 and a 12 month high of $488.39.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $455.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $447.14.

View Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Group 1 Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Group 1 Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Group 1 Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here