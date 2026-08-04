GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $42.6140 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 151,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,877. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised GrowGeneration from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRWG

Insider Activity at GrowGeneration

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 64,098 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $99,351.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,765,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,990. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,104 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 792,229 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 730,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company's stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. is the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, serving commercial and home growers of all experience levels. The company offers a broad assortment of cultivation supplies, including high-efficiency LED lighting, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, growing media and nutrients. Through its retail outlets and e-commerce platform, GrowGeneration caters to indoor and outdoor horticultural operations, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding legal cannabis market.

In addition to its product offerings, GrowGeneration provides design, consulting and project management services for turnkey cultivation facilities.

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