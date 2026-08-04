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Growth Stocks To Consider - August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Prologis logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven growth stocks to watch: Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma, Hamilton Lane, Jersey Mike’s, Digital Turbine, and Trinity Capital, based on recent trading volume.
  • The companies span logistics real estate, industrial imaging technology, biopharmaceuticals, private equity, restaurant franchising, mobile advertising, and venture lending.
  • Growth stocks typically reinvest profits to expand and may offer faster revenue or earnings growth, but they can carry higher valuations and greater risk because future growth is not guaranteed.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, Jersey Mike's, Digital Turbine, and Trinity Capital are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to increase their revenues, earnings, or market value faster than the broader market. These companies often reinvest profits into expansion rather than paying large dividends, and their stocks may carry higher valuations and greater risk because their future growth is not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Jersey Mike's (JMKE)

We are Jersey Mike’s: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike’s is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMKE

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPS

Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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