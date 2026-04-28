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Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Ascendis Pharma A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five Growth stocks to watch today: Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Prologis (PLD), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), and Elmet Group (ELMT).
  • These names registered the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks recently and are characterized as companies expected to outpace the market in revenue and earnings growth, often reinvesting profits instead of paying dividends.
  • The group offers diversified growth exposure: Ascendis is a biopharma (SKYTROFA and rare-endocrinology pipeline), Teledyne and Elmet supply advanced imaging/industrial and high-energy components, Prologis is a global logistics real estate leader, and Hamilton Lane is a private equity manager.
  • Interested in Ascendis Pharma A/S? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Prologis, Hamilton Lane, and Elmet Group are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings faster than the overall market, often because they operate in expanding industries or have scalable business models. They typically reinvest profits into growth instead of paying dividends, tend to trade at higher valuations, and are favored by investors seeking capital appreciation despite higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Elmet Group (ELMT)

Elmet provides precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for growth markets. Our customers in these markets require advanced technology involving critical and strategic materials, such as tungsten, molybdenum and niobium (such materials, the “Critical Materials”) and high-level radio frequency (“RF”) engineering, including plasma generation, radar, and other high-energy systems (together, “High-Power Microwave”).

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELMT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Ascendis Pharma A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascendis Pharma A/S wasn't on the list.

While Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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