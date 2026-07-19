Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $241.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52-week low of $206.91 and a 52-week high of $300.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $645.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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