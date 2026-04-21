Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.49 per share and revenue of $544.7790 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.58 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 27.93%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

ASR stock opened at $332.03 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 1-year low of $283.40 and a 1-year high of $381.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $345.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 89,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,883 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,848 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,379 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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