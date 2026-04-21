Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.8090, with a volume of 107,492 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAL

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 73.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,733 shares of the bank's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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