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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Grupo Aval declared a monthly dividend of $0.0165 per share, representing a 14.6% increase from its prior $0.01 payment. Shareholders of record on September 30 will be paid on October 8; the annualized yield is approximately 3.8%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a payout ratio of 25.5% and an expected future payout ratio of 22.8% based on analysts’ projected earnings.
  • AVAL shares were up 5.4%, opening at $5.17, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.08 and a net margin of 4.99%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a 14.6% increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores's previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 5.4%

AVAL stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 387,400 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 683.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,148 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,173 shares of the bank's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

See Also

Dividend History for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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