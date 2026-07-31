Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,619 shares of the bank's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 79.3% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the bank's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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