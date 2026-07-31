Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

Further Reading

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