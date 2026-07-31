Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

Further Reading

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