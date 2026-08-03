Grupo Cibest (CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $2.2781 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Cibest to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Cibest has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Grupo Cibest's payout ratio is 147.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Cibest

Institutional Trading of Grupo Cibest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the bank's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,042 shares of the bank's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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