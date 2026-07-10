Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 7.6% - Time to Buy?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.9810. 260,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 892,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUPV. UBS Group cut their price target on Grupo Supervielle from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grupo Supervielle from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.17.

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Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 7.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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