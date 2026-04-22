Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $3.70

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $2.60 to $3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.43.

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Grupo Televisa Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE TV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,033,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Grupo Televisa has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,315,447 shares of the company's stock worth $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888,475 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,897,253 shares of the company's stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the company's stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,818 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 921.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 977,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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