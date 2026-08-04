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GSK (LON:GSK) Earns "Hold" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
GSK logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Hold” rating on GSK and maintained a GBX 2,000 price target, implying approximately 5.32% upside from the stock’s current level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but centered on “Hold”: MarketBeat reports a consensus target of GBX 2,048.57, with two Buy, four Hold, and one Sell ratings.
  • GSK shares opened at GBX 1,899, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 10.80, a 14.52% net margin, and a 28.35% return on equity.
  • Interested in GSK? Here are five stocks we like better.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,048.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,899 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,282. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,938.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,992.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Jeannie Lee bought 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,069 per share, for a total transaction of £40,653.38. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, for a total transaction of £29,992.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,625 shares of company stock worth $13,495,004. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (LON:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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