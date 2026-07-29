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GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on GSK with a GBX 2,500 price target, implying 22.55% upside from the stock’s current price. However, the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with an average target of GBX 2,041.43.
  • GSK reported continued profitability, including quarterly EPS of GBX 10.80, a 35.78% return on equity and a 17.78% net margin. Insiders also purchased shares during the quarter.
  • The company is raising its margin outlook and targeting approximately £1.9 billion in annual savings to support research and development, while restructuring and patent-expiry risks could pressure future revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock's current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,950 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 2,041.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 2,040 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,935.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,990.76. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,288.61 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,282.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, insider Vishal Sikka acquired 1,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, with a total value of £64,173.54. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,550 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, with a total value of £29,992.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,495,004 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: GSK raised its margin outlook and announced plans to generate approximately £1.9 billion (about $2.5 billion) in annual savings. The savings are expected to come from mature products, procurement and supply-chain efficiencies, helping fund research and development and accelerate new medicines. GSK Plans Annual Savings of £1.9 Billion to Enable R&D Spend
  • Positive Sentiment: Partner Hansoh reported a successful late-stage trial for a bone-cancer therapy licensed by GSK. The result strengthens GSK’s oncology pipeline, although regulatory approval and the eventual commercial contribution remain uncertain. GSK partner Hansoh posts late-stage trial win for bone cancer therapy
  • Positive Sentiment: GSK reported quarterly EPS of GBX 54.10, with a 35.78% return on equity and a 17.78% net margin, providing evidence of continued profitability as management reshapes the business.
  • Neutral Sentiment: GSK plans to close its historic Stevenage research site and shift research activity to Cambridge. Management says the consolidation should improve drug-development speed, but the transition could create execution and employee-relations risks. GSK to shut historic Stevenage site and switch research centre to Cambridge
  • Negative Sentiment: The restructuring involves job reductions and reflects GSK’s preparation for a patent cliff, raising concerns about future revenue pressure as key products lose exclusivity. GSK prepares for patent cliff with $2.5B cost-cutting plan
  • Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 price target, below the stock’s recent trading level, signaling limited near-term upside in the bank’s view. Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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Analyst Recommendations for GSK (LON:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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