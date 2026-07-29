GSK (LON:GSK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock's current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,950 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 2,041.43.

Get GSK alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 2,040 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,935.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,990.76. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,288.61 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,282.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, insider Vishal Sikka acquired 1,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, with a total value of £64,173.54. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,550 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, with a total value of £29,992.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,495,004 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GSK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GSK wasn't on the list.

While GSK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here