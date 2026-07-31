Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.58 and last traded at $168.0250, with a volume of 700243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

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Guardant Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue significantly exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue rose 44.3% year over year to $335.0 million, above the approximately $314 million analyst consensus. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume climbed 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 44.3% year over year to $335.0 million, above the approximately $314 million analyst consensus. Oncology revenue increased 38% to $219.1 million, while oncology testing volume climbed 63% to approximately 104,000 tests. Positive Sentiment: Guardant raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, with the low end roughly matching Wall Street’s prior expectation. The increase signals confidence in continued demand for the company’s cancer-screening and monitoring products. Guardant Health Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

to $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, with the low end roughly matching Wall Street’s prior expectation. The increase signals confidence in continued demand for the company’s cancer-screening and monitoring products. Positive Sentiment: The adjusted loss narrowed from a year earlier, supporting the company’s growth narrative even as it continues investing heavily to expand its testing business. Some earnings reports also characterized the quarterly EPS result as substantially better than broader consensus estimates. Guardant Health Q2 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises

supporting the company’s growth narrative even as it continues investing heavily to expand its testing business. Some earnings reports also characterized the quarterly EPS result as substantially better than broader consensus estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains unresolved. Guardant still reported a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share, compared with a $0.44 loss a year earlier. One estimate-based analysis showed the loss was slightly worse than the $0.40 consensus, highlighting that revenue growth has not yet translated into sustained earnings. Guardant Health Reports Q2 Loss and Tops Revenue Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Trading Up 7.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,017.34. This trade represents a 47.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chris Freeman sold 24,406 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $2,896,260.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,124,234.78. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $114,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,078 shares of the company's stock worth $575,670,000 after buying an additional 1,414,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $128,499,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 674.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 851,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,019,000 after acquiring an additional 741,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 569,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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