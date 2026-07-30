Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $340.4490 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.89 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE GRDN opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,463 shares of the company's stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,056,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company's stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,636 shares of the company's stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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