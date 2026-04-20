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Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $266 (from $244) and maintained a buy rating, implying roughly a 13.6% upside from the prior close.
  • J&J slightly beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $2.70 (vs. $2.68) and revenue of $24.06B (vs. $23.60B), with revenue up 9.9% year‑over‑year and FY2026 EPS guidance set at 11.45–11.65.
  • Insiders have sold about 30,142 shares (~$7.36M) in the past 90 days, while institutional investors own roughly 69.6% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.13 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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Analyst Recommendations for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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