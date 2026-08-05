Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 5.9%

PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 397,400 shares of the company's stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,829 shares of the company's stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 885,927 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 838,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

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Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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