Guggenheim Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's target price points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.25.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Arhaus's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company's stock.

Arhaus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arhaus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue was a record for a first quarter, rising 0.9% to $314.3M and slightly ahead of consensus, and EPS of $0.02 matched estimates — evidence the business remains resilient. Arhaus Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue was a record for a first quarter, rising 0.9% to $314.3M and slightly ahead of consensus, and EPS of $0.02 matched estimates — evidence the business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided revenue guidance for Q2 of $350M–$370M and FY revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B; the FY range overlaps consensus while the Q2 midpoint is slightly below Street expectations. Management didn’t provide explicit EPS guidance in the release. Compared to Estimates, Arhaus Q1 Earnings

Company provided revenue guidance for Q2 of $350M–$370M and FY revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B; the FY range overlaps consensus while the Q2 midpoint is slightly below Street expectations. Management didn’t provide explicit EPS guidance in the release. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted disciplined execution and branded strength on the earnings call; slide deck and transcript are available for investors wanting detail on channel and margin drivers. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management highlighted disciplined execution and branded strength on the earnings call; slide deck and transcript are available for investors wanting detail on channel and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin declined (down ~$1M) while SG&A rose ~1.9%, leading to net income falling 54.5% to ~$2M and adjusted EBITDA down ~3.1% to $18M — signaling margin pressure. Arhaus Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Gross margin declined (down ~$1M) while SG&A rose ~1.9%, leading to net income falling 54.5% to ~$2M and adjusted EBITDA down ~3.1% to $18M — signaling margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Key sales metrics softened: Comparable Delivered Sales fell 1.7% and Comparable Written Sales fell 5.7%, which, combined with margin softness and cautious near-term revenue pacing, likely explains downward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

About Arhaus

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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