Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,038.50. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $192,384.00.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 704,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $5,287,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 901.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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