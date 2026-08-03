Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $187,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,839,345.92. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $170,772.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $166,164.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $157,956.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $126,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $153,828.00.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of GWRE traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,157,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 524,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 547.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,537,000 after purchasing an additional 997,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,447 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $258.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

View Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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