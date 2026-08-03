Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

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Gulfport Energy Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GPOR traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. 328,923 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $225.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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