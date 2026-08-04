Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Shares Down 5.2% - Time to Sell?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $152.64 and last traded at $155.2730. Approximately 184,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 353,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,099 shares of the company's stock worth $133,317,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the company's stock worth $109,692,000 after buying an additional 176,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company's stock worth $97,056,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,946.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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