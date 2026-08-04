GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.150 EPS.

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GXO Logistics Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 2,267,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Wall Street Zen lowered GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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