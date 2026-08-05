GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 399,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,345,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 377,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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