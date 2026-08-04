GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Stephens initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.3%

GXO stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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