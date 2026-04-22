H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 5.8% - Should You Sell?

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.0350. 1,562,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,762,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Get H World Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.17.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 20.05%.The company had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 518.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In other news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 889.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider H World Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and H World Group wasn't on the list.

While H World Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here