HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $111.9510 million for the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The company had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. On average, analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HASI alerts: Sign Up

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is 485.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital wasn't on the list.

While HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here