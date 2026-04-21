HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company's current price.

Get HASI alerts: Sign Up

HASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 331,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. The trade was a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,635,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 323,361 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4,646.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 586.6% in the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 217,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 185,718 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 306.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 433,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital wasn't on the list.

While HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here