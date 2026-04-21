HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $40.7080, with a volume of 684327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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