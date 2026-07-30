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Haemonetics (HAE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Haemonetics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Haemonetics is expected to report Q1 fiscal 2027 results before the market opens on August 6, 2026. Analysts project earnings of $1.07 per share on $327.9 million in revenue, while full-year guidance is $5.258–$5.307 EPS.
  • In its latest quarter, Haemonetics earned $1.29 per share, exceeding estimates by $0.01, and generated $346.35 million in revenue—up 4.8% year over year and above consensus.
  • The stock recently rose 3.7% to $85.63, near its 52-week high, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $78.89. Institutional investors own approximately 99.67% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $327.8930 million for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Haemonetics's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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