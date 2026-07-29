Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,201,214 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 2,138,213 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hafnia

Hafnia Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:HAFN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 741,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,438. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $688.87 million for the quarter. Hafnia had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 44.74%.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.2%. Hafnia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,390 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Hafnia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 91,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hafnia by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hafnia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,039 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its position in Hafnia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 98,964 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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